Global Locations

20+ global locations

Los Angeles CA, United States

US1.LAX
🇺🇸

Strategic West Coast location providing optimal connectivity for North American and Asian-Pacific customers.

14 available

Secaucus NJ, United States

US2.EWR
🇺🇸

East Coast datacenter in the heart of New Jersey, offering excellent connectivity to major US and European networks.

10 available

Miami FL, United States

US3.MIA
🇺🇸

Premier Southeast US location with excellent Latin American connectivity and low-latency access.

16 available

Chicago IL, United States

US4.ORD
🇺🇸

Central US datacenter providing balanced connectivity across North America with redundant network infrastructure.

10 available

Seattle WA, United States

US5.SEA
🇺🇸

Pacific Northwest location with exceptional Asian-Pacific connectivity and green energy infrastructure.

10 available

Amsterdam, Netherlands

EU1.AMSTwin DC
🇳🇱

Major European internet hub offering world-class connectivity and network diversity in the Netherlands.

16 available

Sofia, Bulgaria

EU2.SOF
🇧🇬

Cost-effective Eastern European location with excellent regional connectivity and competitive pricing.

19 available

Riga, Latvia

EU3.RIX
🇱🇻

Baltic state datacenter providing reliable infrastructure and excellent connectivity to Nordic and Eastern European markets.

13 available

Prague, Czech Republic

EU4.PRG
🇨🇿

Central European datacenter offering strategic positioning between Western and Eastern European markets.

16 available

Gdansk, Poland

EU5.GDNTwin DC
🇵🇱

Northern Poland location with modern facilities and excellent connectivity to Scandinavian and Baltic regions.

17 available

Geneva, Switzerland

EU6.GVA
🇨🇭

Premium Swiss datacenter providing highest security standards and data protection in a neutral jurisdiction.

10 available

Bucharest, Romania

EU7.BUC
🇷🇴

Growing Eastern European hub with modern infrastructure and competitive pricing for regional customers.

11 available

Milano, Italy

EU8.MXP
🇮🇹

Southern European datacenter in Italy's economic capital, offering excellent Mediterranean connectivity.

10 available

Dusseldorf, Germany

EU9.DUS
🇩🇪

Premium German datacenter with strict data protection laws and world-class infrastructure standards.

10 available

Thessaloniki, Greece

EU10.SKG
🇬🇷

Strategic Southeastern European location providing gateway connectivity to the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean.

10 available

Barcelona, Spain

EU11.BCN
🇪🇸

Mediterranean datacenter hub with excellent connectivity to Southern Europe and North Africa.

9 available

Kharkiv, Ukraine

UA1.KHA
🇺🇦

Eastern Ukrainian location offering competitive pricing and regional connectivity solutions.

0 available

Kyiv, Ukraine

UA2.IEV
🇺🇦

Ukrainian capital datacenter providing cost-effective hosting with modern infrastructure.

13 available

Singapore, Singapore

SG1.SIN
🇸🇬

Premier Asian-Pacific hub offering world-class infrastructure and connectivity throughout the APAC region.

7 available

Choosing the right datacenter?

Test connectivity before you deploy.

Latency, routing, and network paths matter. Use our Looking Glass to test connectivity from our locations worldwide and find the best match for your workload. If you're not sure what to look for, our engineers are happy to help.

Open Looking Glass Contact Our Team