24/7 Support by Engineers Who Actually Run Servers

Real Humans. Real Support.
It allows us to track your issue, respond faster, and keep full technical context.
Resolution time depends on issue complexity and customer response time.
Many common questions are already answered in our knowledgebase - written by the same engineers who handle support tickets.Open Knowledgebase
If you've forgotten your password, no worries - it happens. Head to the login page at https://my.itldc.com and use the password recovery option. Enter your email address or login name and we'll send you instructions to get back in.
Payment options depend a bit on your region, but in most cases you can pay using bank cards, PayPal, bank transfers via SEPA or SWIFT, or cryptocurrency. You'll see the exact options available to you during checkout.
We operate more than 20 datacenters worldwide, so picking the right location really matters for performance and latency. You can find the full list in the Datacenters section of our website. If you want to dig deeper, our Looking Glass tools let you check network paths and latency before you order.
By default, our services are unmanaged, which means you're in full control. We take care of the hardware, network, virtualization platform, and datacenter side of things, while software setup and troubleshooting are handled by you. If you need extra help, additional support services are available - just open a ticket and we'll discuss the options.
Replacement times? It depends on the datacenter, your SLA, and what spare parts are available on site. Most hardware issues are resolved within a few hours, but more complex cases can take longer. If you need exact details, our support team is happy to clarify what applies to your service.
Yes, when it's really an emergency. Emergency support applies to infrastructure, network, or hardware issues that affect service availability. Software misconfigurations and application-level problems usually don't fall into this category. Open a ticket and we'll prioritize it based on impact.
All support requests go through the customer portal. This helps us keep everything tracked, prioritized, and handled properly. We don't provide support by phone, and this is very much on purpose.
Our network and infrastructure are monitored 24/7. Support response times depend on your service type and SLA, but critical infrastructure issues are handled at any hour, day or night.
For the full deep dive, head over to our Knowledgebase. The Support page is for quick answers, while the Knowledgebase is where the real how-to magic lives.
Managed support options are available - contact us to discuss.
Planned maintenance and incidents are always announced on our status page. Check current system status and subscribe to updates.View Service Status
Our support engineers drink coffee, read logs, and fix real problems - sometimes at 3 AM.
If something breaks, we're already looking at it.