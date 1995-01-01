Datacenters
🇺🇸

Secaucus NJ, United States

US2.EWR

East Coast datacenter in the heart of New Jersey, offering excellent connectivity to major US and European networks.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 2G-20%
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
7.99€6.39/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 4G-20%
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
15.99€12.79/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopular
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
LC-E5/32/SSD
Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Popular
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order

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