Datacenters
🇺🇸
Secaucus NJ, United States
US2.EWR
East Coast datacenter in the heart of New Jersey, offering excellent connectivity to major US and European networks.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 2G-20%
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99€6.39/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 4G-20%
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99€12.79/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopular
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
LC-E5/32/SSD
|Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Order
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Popular
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
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