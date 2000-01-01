Datacenters
🇱🇻
Riga, Latvia
EU3.RIX
Baltic state datacenter providing reliable infrastructure and excellent connectivity to Nordic and Eastern European markets.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopular
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
LC-E3/32/SSD
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x250Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E3/32/SSD
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Dual Xeon/512
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|4x2000SSD
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E5/64GB/SSD
|Xeon E5-1650v4
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€159.90/mo
|Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Gold/256/NVMe
|Xeon Gold (20c/40t)
|256Gb ECC RAM
|2x2000GB NVMe
€259.00/mo
|Order
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