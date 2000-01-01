Datacenters
🇱🇻

Riga, Latvia

EU3.RIX

Baltic state datacenter providing reliable infrastructure and excellent connectivity to Nordic and Eastern European markets.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopular
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
LC-E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x250Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Dual Xeon/512
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2000SSD
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E5/64GB/SSD
Xeon E5-1650v464Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€159.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Gold/256/NVMe
Xeon Gold (20c/40t)256Gb ECC RAM2x2000GB NVMe
€259.00/mo
Order

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