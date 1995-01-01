Datacenters
🇩🇪

Dusseldorf, Germany

EU9.DUS

Premium German datacenter with strict data protection laws and world-class infrastructure standards.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopular
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopular
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
Gold/64GB/NVMe
Xeon Gold (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
Dual Xeon/512
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order

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