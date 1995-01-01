Datacenters
🇩🇪
Dusseldorf, Germany
EU9.DUS
Premium German datacenter with strict data protection laws and world-class infrastructure standards.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopular
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopular
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
Gold/64GB/NVMe
|Xeon Gold (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
Dual Xeon/512
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
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