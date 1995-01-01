Datacenters
🇸🇬

Singapore, Singapore

SG1.SIN

Premier Asian-Pacific hub offering world-class infrastructure and connectivity throughout the APAC region.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order

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