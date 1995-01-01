Get in Touch

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Existing Customers: Use Support Tickets

If you are an existing customer or your request relates to an existing service, you must open a support ticket via the customer portal. This ensures faster response times and proper issue tracking.

Open Support Ticket Status Page Knowledgebase

How Can We Help?

Choose the option that best fits your needs

Support

Existing service issues

Open Support Ticket

Sales

New orders & inquiries

Contact Sales

Billing

Payment & invoice questions

Billing Inquiry

Reselling

Partnership opportunities

Reseller Inquiry

Abuse Report

Report network abuse

Report Abuse

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For general inquiries, new orders, or other questions

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Reminder: If you have an existing service issue, please use the customer portal to open a support ticket.

Abuse & Legal Notice

  • Abuse Reports: When submitting an abuse report, we do not guarantee a direct response to the reporting party. However, all abuse reports are reviewed and handled by our team.
  • Forwarding Reports: By default, an abuse report may be forwarded to the service owner for investigation and remediation.
  • Required Information: Please make sure to include the IP address related to the reported activity and the date and time when the activity was observed. Domain name alone is not sufficient - ITLDC does not provide services based on domain names, and in many cases we cannot reliably identify a service using only a domain.
  • Law Enforcement Requests: Law enforcement requests, subpoenas, warrants, and other official legal inquiries must follow our dedicated procedure. Please refer to our Law Enforcement Requests page.