Datacenters
🇨🇭
Geneva, Switzerland
EU6.GVA
Premium Swiss datacenter providing highest security standards and data protection in a neutral jurisdiction.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
E3/32/SSD
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
Dual Xeon/512
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|4x2TB SSD
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
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