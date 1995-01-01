Datacenters
🇺🇸

Seattle WA, United States

US5.SEA

Pacific Northwest location with exceptional Asian-Pacific connectivity and green energy infrastructure.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 1G-15%
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
3.99€3.39/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 2G-15%
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
7.99€6.79/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
E5/32/SSD
Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
E5/32/HDD
Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
Order
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
LC E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x2000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order

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