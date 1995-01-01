Datacenters
🇬🇷
Thessaloniki, Greece
EU10.SKG
Strategic Southeastern European location providing gateway connectivity to the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
Dual Xeon/512
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
LC/32/SSD
|Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x2000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
|Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
Gold/64/NVMe
|Xeon Gold (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x960GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
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