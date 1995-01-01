Datacenters
🇬🇷

Thessaloniki, Greece

EU10.SKG

Strategic Southeastern European location providing gateway connectivity to the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
Dual Xeon/512
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
LC/32/SSD
Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)32Gb ECC RAM2x2000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
Order
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
Gold/64/NVMe
Xeon Gold (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x960GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order

Choosing the right datacenter?

Test connectivity before you deploy.

Latency, routing, and network paths matter. Use our Looking Glass to test connectivity from our locations worldwide and find the best match for your workload. If you're not sure what to look for, our engineers are happy to help.

Open Looking Glass Contact Our Team