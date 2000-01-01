Datacenters
🇧🇬

Sofia, Bulgaria

EU2.SOF

Cost-effective Eastern European location with excellent regional connectivity and competitive pricing.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopular
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 100G
1 vCPU0.5 GB100 GB HDD
€1.33/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 500G
1 vCPU1 GB500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 1000G
1 vCPU2 GB1000 GB HDD
€5.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopular
2 vCPU4 GB2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC-E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x250Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC-E3/32/HDD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x2000GB HDD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Dual Xeon/512
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC Storage SOF20+TB
Xeon E3 or E5 (4c+)32Gb ECC RAM2x10TB HDD
€99.90/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Gold/256/NVMe
Xeon Gold (20c/40t)256Gb ECC RAM2x2TB NVMe
€259.00/mo
Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
AMD/128/NVMe
AMD EPYC/Ryzen series128GB DDR5 RAM2x2000GB NVMe
€159.00/mo
Order

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