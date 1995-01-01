Browse our policies and procedures

Master Service Agreement The main agreement that governs all ITLDC services. Open

Data Security & Privacy How we handle personal data, access, and retention. Open

Acceptable Use Policy What's allowed, what's not, and why it matters. Open

Service Level Agreement Availability commitments for ITLDC infrastructure services. Open

Abuse Reports Processing Policy How to report abuse and what we do next. Open

Cookie Policy How we use cookies for functionality, security, and analytics. Open

DMCA Procedures Copyright notices, counter-notices, and process. Open

Law Enforcement Requests Procedure for subpoenas, warrants, and official requests. Open

Service Suspension & Retention Policy How unpaid services are suspended and how long data is retained. Open