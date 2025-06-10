Blog

Servers, networks, Linux, and things we learn while keeping systems running.

🎄 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from ITLDC!

As we celebrate the festive season, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners for their trust and collaboration throughout the year.

Dmytro Read More
happy new year merry christmas infrastructure sysadmin customer appreciation holiday spirit

US3.MIA Datacenter Migration: December 15 – 22

The US3.MIA datacenter migration will take place from December 24 to December 30, 2025, as we relocate to a new facility and upgrade our services.

Dmytro Read More
datacenter migration service availability IT upgrade virtualization infrastructure

Planned Maintenance and Datacenter Migration – EU3.RIX (Riga)

We are expanding our EU3.RIX location in Riga with scheduled maintenance from September 26 to September 30. Expect a brief downtime as we relocate equipment to enhance our infrastructure.

Yaro Read More
datacenter migration infrastructure upgrade server relocation maintenance notice network capacity