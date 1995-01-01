DDoS Protection

Keep your infrastructure online and protected from distributed denial-of-service attacks.
A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack overwhelms a service with large amounts of traffic from many sources at once.
The goal is to exhaust network, server, or application resources and make the service unavailable for legitimate users.
Even short attacks can have long-lasting consequences, especially for customer-facing or time-sensitive services.
In virtualized environments, attacks against one service can affect others on shared infrastructure.
For businesses, DDoS attacks mean downtime, lost revenue, broken integrations, and damaged reputation - even if the attack lasts only minutes.
Availability is critical - DDoS attacks target exactly that.
Flood the network with massive traffic volumes to saturate bandwidth.
Exploit network and transport protocols to exhaust server or firewall resources.
Target applications directly using HTTP requests, API calls, or expensive queries that appear legitimate but overload logic.
Two-tier protection approach: baseline security for everyone, enhanced protection for critical services.
Enabled by default for all services and all locations.
Includes network-level filtering and automatic mitigation.
Does not include traffic scrubbing or application-level filtering.
Available in selected datacenters.
May include traffic scrubbing, advanced filtering, DPI, and custom mitigation profiles.
Protection is tailored per project and budget.
Baseline protection keeps the network healthy.
Advanced protection keeps critical services online under targeted attacks.