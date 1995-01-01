DDoS Protection

Keep your infrastructure online and protected from distributed denial-of-service attacks.

What is a DDoS Attack?

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack overwhelms a service with large amounts of traffic from many sources at once.

The goal is to exhaust network, server, or application resources and make the service unavailable for legitimate users.

Even short attacks can have long-lasting consequences, especially for customer-facing or time-sensitive services.

In virtualized environments, attacks against one service can affect others on shared infrastructure.

Why DDoS is Dangerous

For businesses, DDoS attacks mean downtime, lost revenue, broken integrations, and damaged reputation - even if the attack lasts only minutes.

  • Services become slow or unreachable
  • Legitimate traffic is blocked by attack traffic
  • Infrastructure resources are exhausted
  • Operational and financial impact grows quickly

Availability is critical - DDoS attacks target exactly that.

Types of DDoS Attacks

Volumetric Attacks

Flood the network with massive traffic volumes to saturate bandwidth.

Protocol-Level Attacks

Exploit network and transport protocols to exhaust server or firewall resources.

Application-Layer Attacks

Target applications directly using HTTP requests, API calls, or expensive queries that appear legitimate but overload logic.

Our DDoS Protection

Two-tier protection approach: baseline security for everyone, enhanced protection for critical services.

Standard Protection

Included

Enabled by default for all services and all locations.

Designed to:

  • Keep the entire network stable
  • Protect shared infrastructure
  • Mitigate common volumetric and protocol-level attacks

Includes network-level filtering and automatic mitigation.

Does not include traffic scrubbing or application-level filtering.

Advanced Protection

On Request

Available in selected datacenters.

Designed for:

  • Large-scale or business-critical projects
  • Public-facing services with increased risk
  • Sensitive or regulated infrastructure

May include traffic scrubbing, advanced filtering, DPI, and custom mitigation profiles.

Protection is tailored per project and budget.

Contact Us for Advanced Protection

Key Takeaway

Baseline protection keeps the network healthy.

Advanced protection keeps critical services online under targeted attacks.

Discuss Your Protection Needs