Reselling with ITLDC

Offer our infrastructure under your brand. Simple to start, flexible to scale.

What is Reselling?

Reselling means offering ITLDC services under your own brand or as part of your products. This model is designed for real-world businesses - not just big hosting companies.

Your customers see you as the service provider - while the infrastructure, global locations, and engineering backbone are powered by ITLDC.

Simple to Start

No hardware investment, no datacenter contracts. Start reselling immediately.

Flexible to Scale

Grow gradually with your customer base. No upfront capacity planning.

Global Reach

Access datacenters worldwide without building your own infrastructure.

Who Is Reselling For?

Hosting Providers

  • Expand to new geographic locations
  • Add new product lines without buying hardware
  • Test demand before building infrastructure

Software Integrators & SaaS

  • Bundle with ready-to-use cloud infrastructure
  • Dedicated servers for specific clients
  • Turnkey deployments instead of DIY

Internet Service Providers

  • Points of presence in different regions
  • Backend infrastructure for value-added services
  • Reliable upstream resources without CAPEX

Network & Security Developers

  • Personal or corporate VPN solutions
  • Network appliances as hosted services
  • Pre-installed software on servers

If your product needs compute, storage, or network presence - reselling fits naturally.

Who Can Become a Reseller?

Reselling with ITLDC is intentionally open and flexible.

Individuals
Sole Entrepreneurs
Companies

What you should be able to do:

  • Accept payments from your customers
  • Order and manage services via your system or platforms like BILLmanager
  • Provide basic technical support to your users

For complex infrastructure, network, or platform-level issues - our engineering team is always there to assist you.

Why Reselling is Profitable

You do NOT need

  • Purchase server platforms
  • Buy IP address blocks
  • Invest hundreds of thousands in hardware
  • Deal with datacenter contracts and logistics

You CAN

  • Start immediately without hardware investment
  • Scale gradually with predictable costs
  • Enter new regions with minimal risk
  • Add new products fast
  • Focus on customers, not infrastructure
  • Global reach from day one

Your main investments are:

Expertise • Customer Acquisition • Support Processes

Which is exactly where real business value is created.

Compliance and Responsibility

Reselling also means responsibility

If you sell services to end users, you are responsible for your customers.

Your responsibilities:

  • Compliance with ToS and AUP
  • Handling abuse complaints
  • Basic KYC processes where applicable
  • Preventing and reacting to misuse

We help you with:

  • Best practices for abuse handling
  • Guidance on KYC workflows
  • Escalation paths for complex cases

Reseller Discounts

Transparent discount structure based on your 12-month turnover

12-Month Turnover Discount
up to €500 8.5%
€500 - €5,000 10%
€5,000 - €10,000 12.5%
€10,000 - €25,000 15%
€25,000 - €50,000 17.5%
€50,000+ 20%

How it works:

Upgrading your tier is simple. For example: If you add €500 to your balance, you immediately qualify for the 10% discount - even if you are running only a few virtual machines.

No waiting. No artificial delays. Just real usage.

In Short

Reselling with ITLDC is about speed to market, predictable costs, global reach, and focusing on your customers instead of hardware.

If you know your audience and can deliver value - the infrastructure part is already solved.

Get Started with Reselling