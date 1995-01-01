Offer our infrastructure under your brand. Simple to start, flexible to scale.
Reselling means offering ITLDC services under your own brand or as part of your products. This model is designed for real-world businesses - not just big hosting companies.
Your customers see you as the service provider - while the infrastructure, global locations, and engineering backbone are powered by ITLDC.
No hardware investment, no datacenter contracts. Start reselling immediately.
Grow gradually with your customer base. No upfront capacity planning.
Access datacenters worldwide without building your own infrastructure.
If your product needs compute, storage, or network presence - reselling fits naturally.
Reselling with ITLDC is intentionally open and flexible.
For complex infrastructure, network, or platform-level issues - our engineering team is always there to assist you.
Your main investments are:
Expertise • Customer Acquisition • Support Processes
Which is exactly where real business value is created.
If you sell services to end users, you are responsible for your customers.
Transparent discount structure based on your 12-month turnover
|12-Month Turnover
|Discount
|up to €500
|8.5%
|€500 - €5,000
|10%
|€5,000 - €10,000
|12.5%
|€10,000 - €25,000
|15%
|€25,000 - €50,000
|17.5%
|€50,000+
|20%
Upgrading your tier is simple. For example: If you add €500 to your balance, you immediately qualify for the 10% discount - even if you are running only a few virtual machines.
No waiting. No artificial delays. Just real usage.
Reselling with ITLDC is about speed to market, predictable costs, global reach, and focusing on your customers instead of hardware.
If you know your audience and can deliver value - the infrastructure part is already solved.