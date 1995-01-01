Datacenters
🇮🇹

Milano, Italy

EU8.MXP

Southern European datacenter in Italy's economic capital, offering excellent Mediterranean connectivity.

Available Products

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 8G
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopular
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
E5/32/SSD
Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopular
Xeon Gold (10c/20t)64Gb ECC RAM2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Dual Xeon/512
Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order

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