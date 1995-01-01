Datacenters
🇮🇹
Milano, Italy
EU8.MXP
Southern European datacenter in Italy's economic capital, offering excellent Mediterranean connectivity.
Available Products
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopular
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
E5/32/SSD
|Xeon E5 v4 (8c/16t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €10.00
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopular
|Xeon Gold (10c/20t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Dual Xeon/512
|Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
Choosing the right datacenter?
Test connectivity before you deploy.
Latency, routing, and network paths matter. Use our Looking Glass to test connectivity from our locations worldwide and find the best match for your workload. If you're not sure what to look for, our engineers are happy to help.