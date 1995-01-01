System Administration

Launching the VNC Console This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service. Mehr Lesen

How to reboot a VDS Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal. Mehr Lesen

How to reinstall OS? This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6. Mehr Lesen

Mounting your ISO image and booting from it This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively. Mehr Lesen

Password reset Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows. Mehr Lesen

How to check free space in Linux Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command. Mehr Lesen

How to change a password inside an OS This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments. Mehr Lesen

How to mount ISO using IPMI. This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management. Mehr Lesen

Extend a basic volume on Windows Server. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server. Mehr Lesen

Best Free control panels Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options. Mehr Lesen

How to migrate your service to another data centre This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported. Mehr Lesen

How to clear log files Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly. Mehr Lesen