NVMe VDS
Hochleistungs-Virtual Dedicated Server mit NVMe-Speicher
Ultra-Schnelles NVMe
Ultra-schneller NVMe-SSD-Speicher
Hohe Leistung
Garantierte dedizierte Ressourcen
DDoS-Schutz
Unternehmenssicherheit inklusive
24/7 Support
Fachkundiger Support immer verfügbar
Standort
Plan
CPU
RAM
Speicher
Preis
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU1.AMSAmsterdam, Netherlands
AMS NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU10.SKGThessaloniki, Greece
SKG NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 1GBeliebt
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 4GBeliebt
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GBeliebt
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GBeliebt
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU5.GDNGdansk, Poland
GDN NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU6.GVAGeneva, Switzerland
GVA NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
BUC NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GBeliebt
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GBeliebt
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
UA2.IEVKyiv, Ukraine
IEV NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
US1.LAXLos Angeles CA, United States
LAX NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 2G-20%
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99€6.39/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 4G-20%
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99€12.79/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
EWR NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 2GBeliebt
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 64GBeliebt
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 32G-20%
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99€102.39/mo
|Bestellen
US4.ORDChicago IL, United States
ORD NVMe VDS 64G-20%
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99€175.99/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 1G-15%
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99€3.39/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 2G-15%
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99€6.79/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Bestellen
US5.SEASeattle WA, United States
SEA NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Bestellen
Suchen Sie nach einer anderen Konfiguration?
Nicht jede Arbeitslast benötigt NVMe VDS.
Wenn Sie Backups oder Cold Storage erstellen, könnten unsere HD VDS-Pläne besser geeignet sein. Für maximale Leistung, feste Ressourcen oder angepasste Hardware sind dedizierte Server eine Überlegung wert.