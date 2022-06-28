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How to reboot a VDS
Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.
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vds reboot virtual server itldc management
STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com.
STEP 2: Select a service that you want to reboot.
STEP 3: Click on “Reboot” button.
STEP 4: Click “Ok” button if you are sure you want to reboot the VDS.
Note: You can also reboot the server from the VMmanager or DCImanager panel.
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