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Server, Netzwerke, Linux und Dinge, die wir beim Betrieb von Systemen lernen.

🎄 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from ITLDC!

As we celebrate the festive season, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners for their trust and collaboration throughout the year.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
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US3.MIA Datacenter Migration: December 15 – 22

The US3.MIA datacenter migration will take place from December 24 to December 30, 2025, as we relocate to a new facility and upgrade our services.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
datacenter migration service availability IT upgrade virtualization infrastructure

Planned Maintenance and Datacenter Migration – EU3.RIX (Riga)

We are expanding our EU3.RIX location in Riga with scheduled maintenance from September 26 to September 30. Expect a brief downtime as we relocate equipment to enhance our infrastructure.

Yaro Mehr Lesen
datacenter migration infrastructure upgrade server relocation maintenance notice network capacity