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How to migrate your service to another data centre
This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported.
Yaro
data migration server management data centre manual process
How to Migrate Your Service to Another Data Centre
Unfortunately, there is no possibility to do automatic migration of your services with the click of a button. Our locations are independent, and there is no possibility to migrate your service from one data centre to another.
Migration Steps
- Order a New Service: Start by ordering a new service at the desired data centre.
- Move Needed Data: Transfer all necessary data from the old service to the new one.
- Cancel Old Service: Once the data transfer is complete, cancel your old service.
Important Considerations
- IP Migration: You cannot migrate an IP of a server. You will need to change some settings in your server or create new ones accordingly.
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