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How fast my service will be set up after the payment?
This article provides estimated setup times for various services after payment is completed.
Yaro
vps dedicated servers setup times service deployment centos ubuntu debian
VPS
- CentOS ~ 3-6 min
- Ubuntu ~ 13-17 min
- Debian ~ 8-12 min
- Windows Server ~ 6-9 min
- FreeBSD ~ 3-5 min
Dedicated servers
- CentOS ~ 9-14 min
- Ubuntu ~ 15-20 min
- Debian ~ 10-15 min
- Windows Server ~ 21-27 min
- FreeBSD ~ 4-7 min
NOTE: All these time ranges are approximate values. It is OK if your service has been set up slightly quicker or slower than in these time ranges. If you are waiting a lot more than in these examples, you can contact our support team for help.
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