Colocation Services

You own the hardware. We provide the space, power, and datacenter-grade environment.

Types of Colocation

Shared Rack

This option is ideal if you plan to deploy only a few servers and don't want to build a full rack infrastructure.

Best for:

  • 1–5 servers or compact appliances
  • VPN gateways, edge nodes, monitoring systems
  • Small-scale projects and test environments

Advantages:

  • No need to install your own switches or PDUs
  • Faster deployment
  • Lower entry cost

What's Included:

  • Power feed A (optional B or full A/B, depending on location)
  • Standard power and network cabling
  • Equipment installation and mounting
  • OOB Connectivity for BMC / IPMI

Private Rack

A dedicated rack is your own isolated space in the datacenter. You get full control, maximum security, and better long-term economics per unit.

Best for:

  • Larger deployments
  • Network providers and ISPs
  • Custom infrastructure and non-standard hardware

Advantages:

  • Own network gear for full control
  • MRC based on actual resource usage
  • Complete isolation and security
  • Flexible scalability within your rack

What's Included:

Specifications are fully based on your requirements and may include:

  • Custom power design
  • Dedicated PDUs
  • Private switching
  • Cross-connects and uplinks
  • Additional security options

Colocation vs Dedicated Server Rental

There's no universal "better" option - it depends on your goals.

Dedicated Servers

Best if you:

  • Need fast deployment (minutes, not weeks)
  • Want a standard configuration right now
  • Run virtualization platforms or rapidly scaling services
  • Prefer monthly contracts with flexibility to scale or cancel

Colocation

Best if you:

  • Need custom hardware or network topology
  • Want full control over firmware, routing, and architecture
  • Plan long-term infrastructure investments (typically 6-12+ months)
  • Are a network provider placing your own routers and gear

How Pricing is Calculated

Flexible pricing models designed to match your infrastructure needs and scale

Low-Power Equipment

Entry-level single-CPU servers, VPN devices, small appliances

Flat Monthly Rate

  • Includes rack space and power
  • Network connectivity included
  • Simple, predictable pricing with no surprises
  • Easy to budget and plan

High-Power & Full Racks

Medium to high-power servers, storage arrays, full rack deployments

Fixed + Variable Model

  • Fixed: Space, housing, connectivity
  • Variable: Actual power and cooling used
  • Power density and cooling costs vary by location
  • Contact us for a tailored quote based on your requirements

Ready to Colocate Your Hardware?

If you're unsure which option fits your project best, just talk to us. We'll help you choose the setup that makes sense - technically and financially.

Contact Us About Colocation