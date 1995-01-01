System Administration

Launching the VNC Console
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Devamını Oku
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Devamını Oku
Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.Devamını Oku
This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6.Devamını Oku
This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively.Devamını Oku
Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows.Devamını Oku
Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command.Devamını Oku
This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments.Devamını Oku
This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management.Devamını Oku
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server.Devamını Oku
Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options.Devamını Oku
This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported.Devamını Oku
Learn how to use the 'du' command to identify disk space usage on your system.Devamını Oku
Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly.Devamını Oku
This article provides estimated setup times for various services after payment is completed.Devamını Oku
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to install and run iperf in server mode to measure network performance.Devamını Oku