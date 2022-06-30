Password reset

NOTE: You can’t reset the password on Windows.

STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Select a service that you want to change the password for.

STEP 3: Click on the “To Panel” button.

STEP 4: Click on the 3 dots (…) in the right part of the screen.

STEP 5: Click “Change Password”.

STEP 6: Enter the new password and save it!

NOTE: This method can work with operating systems that are available during service setup, but if you have installed another OS, please refer to the official documentation of your distribution.