Premium Bulut ve Veri Merkezi Çözümleri

Altyapınızı kurumsal performans ve 7/24 destek ile 20 küresel konumda dağıtın

VDS Sipariş Et Veri Merkezlerini Görüntüle

NVMe VDS

NVMe depolama ile yüksek performanslı sanal özel sunucular

Özel Sunucular

Tam donanım kontrolü ile bare-metal sunucular

24/7 Destek

Uzman desteği her zaman hazır

Küresel Konumlar

20+ küresel konumlar

Öne Çıkan NVMe VDS

NVMe depolama ile yüksek performanslı sanal özel sunucular

Konum
Plan
CPU
RAM
Depolama
Fiyat
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 1GPopüler
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopüler
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG HD VDS 500GPopüler
1 vCPU1 GB500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 2GPopüler
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopüler
2 vCPU4 GB2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 4GPopüler
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopüler
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopüler
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopüler
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 64GPopüler
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Sipariş Ver
Tüm mevcut NVMe VDS planlarını görüntüle

Öne Çıkan Özel Sunucular

Tam donanım kontrolü ile bare-metal sunucular

Konum
Plan
CPU
RAM
Depolama
Fiyat
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
LC-E3/32/SSDPopüler
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Sipariş Ver
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopüler
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Sipariş Ver
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopüler
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Sipariş Ver
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopüler
Xeon Gold (10c/20t)64Gb ECC RAM2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Sipariş Ver
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopüler
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Sipariş Ver
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Popüler
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
Sipariş Ver
Tüm mevcut özel sunucu planlarını görüntüle

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