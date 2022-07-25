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Knowledgebase Operating Systems System Administration

Extend a basic volume on Windows Server.

This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server.

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windows server disk management extend volume system administration storage management

Extend a Basic Volume on Windows Server

STEP 1: Connect to your service using RDP client or VNC console. Login as an Administrator.

STEP 2: Go to the start menu and click on the search button.

STEP 3: Enter: Computer Management and click it.

STEP 4: Click on Disk Management.

STEP 5: Click Extend Volume….

STEP 6: Click Next.

STEP 7: Type the amount of MB that you need and click Next.

STEP 8: Click Finish.

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Knowledgebase Operating Systems System Administration