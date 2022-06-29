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Knowledgebase Cloud & Virtualization System Administration

Mounting your ISO image and booting from it

This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively.

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Mounting your ISO image and booting from it

Please keep in mind that we offer turnkey solutions that meet most needs. They will be easier and faster to use.

VMmanager 5

STEP 1: Go to VMmanager. (here is how to do it)

STEP 2: Click on “Upload ISO” button.

Upload ISO

Selecting a file type.

File type selection

Uploading ISO-image from local computer

STEP 1: Select in “File type” - “ISO-image from local computer”.

Local computer selection

STEP 2: In “Local ISO-image” choose the file that you need.

Select file

STEP 3: Click “Ok” to save changes.

Save changes

URL to the ISO-image on a remote server

STEP 1: In “File type” select “URL to the ISO-image on a remote server”.

URL selection

STEP 2: Enter a URL of ISO-image.

Enter URL

STEP 3: Enter a file name.

File name input

STEP 4: Click “Ok” to save changes.

Final saving

Mounting an ISO-image.

STEP 1: Go to “Virtual machines”.

Virtual machines

STEP 2: Select a service.

Select service

STEP 3: Stop this virtual machine.

Stop VM

STEP 4: Click on “Disks” button.

Disks button

STEP 5: Click on “ISO” button.

ISO button

STEP 6: Select the needed file in “Image name”.

Image name selection

STEP 7: Select a virtual device if needed.

Select device

STEP 8: Select a boot priority.

Boot priority

STEP 9: Click “Ok” to save changes.

VMmanager 6

Note: VMmanager 6 supports downloading the ISO images only with a URL.

STEP 1: Go to VMmanager. (here is how to do it)

STEP 2: Click on “Menu” button.

Menu button

STEP 3: Click on “Mount ISO-image”.

Mount ISO

STEP 4: Enter a URL of ISO-image.

Enter ISO URL

STEP 5: Click “Download and connect” button.

Download and connect

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Knowledgebase Cloud & Virtualization System Administration