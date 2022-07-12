How to mount ISO using IPMI.
This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management.
How to Mount ISO Using IPMI
STEP 1: Firstly, you need to get into IPMI.
STEP 2: Click on the screen image on the main page.
STEP 3: The Java applet will launch as a separate window. In the “Virtual Media” menu, select the “Virtual Storage” item.
NOTE: You need to have Java installed on your computer.
STEP 4: Go to the “CDROM&ISO” tab.
STEP 5: In the drop-down list “Logical Drive Type”, select “ISO File”.
STEP 6: Now click on the “Open Image” button and select the disk image you want to mount.
STEP 7: Now press the “Plug in” button to mount the selected image.
STEP 8: To unmount the image, you will need to click on the “Plug Out”.
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