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Knowledgebase System Administration Troubleshooting & Support

How to clear log files

Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly.

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log files system administration troubleshooting command line

How to Clear Log Files

Firstly, do not delete log files. It can cause mistakes and problems in your programs or OS.

Method 1: Using echo Command

To clear log files, you can simply use the echo command with the following syntax:

echo "" > logfile

Method 2: Using Alternative Syntax

An alternative method is:

:> logfile

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Knowledgebase System Administration Troubleshooting & Support