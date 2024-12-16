Revisiting Vesta Control Panel: A Look at Its Derivatives and Forks 🚀✨

Long ago, we wrote about Vesta Control Panel — a lightweight, user-friendly option to manage your server or VDS. Time flies, and while technology often moves on, VestaCP has managed to remain a popular choice among hosting enthusiasts. But the story doesn’t stop there. Over the years, Vesta has inspired a range of derivatives and forks, each with its unique twist.

So, let’s check in on VestaCP and explore its offshoots to see how the ecosystem has evolved. 🛠️

What is VestaCP? (A Quick Recap) 📋

For those unfamiliar, VestaCP is a lightweight, open-source control panel for managing web servers. Designed with simplicity in mind, it offers a clean interface and essential features for hosting websites, managing databases, and handling email accounts.

Key Features of VestaCP:

Easy installation and setup.

Support for multiple web servers like Nginx and Apache.

DNS, database, and email management out of the box.

Built-in firewall and security features.

VestaCP’s minimalism made it a favorite for users looking for a no-frills control panel without resource-hogging extras.

The State of VestaCP 🌟

Despite being around for years, VestaCP has kept its place in the hosting world, largely thanks to its simplicity and active community. However, like all software, it has faced challenges, such as:

Fewer Updates: Development has slowed, and some users have raised concerns about long-term support and security updates.

Development has slowed, and some users have raised concerns about long-term support and security updates. Competition: Newer control panels with modern interfaces and features have entered the scene.

Still, many users stick with VestaCP for its proven track record and reliability. But if you’re looking for something similar with a little more oomph, this is where the forks come in.

VestaCP Forks and Derivatives: What’s Out There? 🛠️🌐

1. HestiaCP – The Rising Star 🌅

HestiaCP is arguably the most popular and active fork of VestaCP. Built on Vesta’s foundation, it brings:

Modernized UI with a clean, mobile-friendly design.

Regular updates and a focus on security.

Support for newer versions of PHP, MariaDB, and other components.

If you’re a fan of VestaCP but want something fresher, HestiaCP is a fantastic choice. Visit HestiaCP Website

2. MyVestaCP – The Security-Focused Fork 🔒

MyVestaCP is another fork that prioritizes stability and security over new features. It’s ideal for users who want a lightweight, secure control panel with minimal fluff.

Key features include stricter default configurations and frequent security patches.

Visit MyVestaCP Website

3. Cipi – Not Vesta, But The Developer’s Favorite? 👩‍💻⚙️

Cipi (not directly related to Vesta) takes a different approach, targeting developers rather than traditional hosting users. It emphasizes ease of deployment for web applications like Laravel or WordPress.

A clean, developer-centric interface.

Pre-configured setups for popular frameworks.

Visit Cipi Website

4. Vesta Web Interface Forks – Customized Looks (Themes) 🎨

Some forks focus primarily on improving the UI/UX of VestaCP. While these are less well-known, they cater to users who want a more modern-looking interface without losing the core simplicity of VestaCP.

5. Personal Forks and Modifications 🛠️

Since VestaCP is open source, many users have created their own customized versions tailored to their specific needs. These forks are often shared within communities but lack centralized support.

Should You Use VestaCP or Its Forks in 2025? 🤔

It depends on your needs:

Stick with VestaCP if you’re already comfortable with it and don’t require cutting-edge features.

if you’re already comfortable with it and don’t require cutting-edge features. Choose HestiaCP if you want a modern, actively updated experience.

if you want a modern, actively updated experience. Go with MyVestaCP if security is your top priority.

if security is your top priority. Explore Cipi if you’re a developer needing a streamlined workflow for apps.

Why Control Panels Matter 💡

A good control panel makes managing your server a breeze. Whether you’re hosting websites, managing databases, or running email servers, tools like VestaCP and its forks give you the control you need without requiring a degree in server administration.

And if you’re running your VestaCP-powered setup on ITLDC’s high-performance VDS or dedicated servers, you’re already ahead of the game. With unmetered traffic, blazing SSD storage, and global datacenter options, you’ll have the perfect environment to make the most of your control panel.

Final Thoughts

VestaCP might be a bit old-school, but it’s proof that simplicity never goes out of style. And thanks to its vibrant community and innovative forks, the Vesta legacy is alive and well.

So, whether you’re team Vesta, Hestia, or MyVesta, there’s a lightweight, powerful control panel out there waiting for you. 🛠️✨

Happy hosting 🚀