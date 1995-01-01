Colocation Services

You own the hardware. We provide the space, power, and datacenter-grade environment.
This option is ideal if you plan to deploy only a few servers and don't want to build a full rack infrastructure.
A dedicated rack is your own isolated space in the datacenter. You get full control, maximum security, and better long-term economics per unit.
Specifications are fully based on your requirements and may include:
There's no universal "better" option - it depends on your goals.
Flexible pricing models designed to match your infrastructure needs and scale
Entry-level single-CPU servers, VPN devices, small appliances
Medium to high-power servers, storage arrays, full rack deployments
If you're unsure which option fits your project best, just talk to us. We'll help you choose the setup that makes sense - technically and financially.