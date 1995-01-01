Partner Program

Grow with ITLDC and get rewarded for bringing new customers. Simple as that.

You share - we host - you get rewarded.

What is the ITLDC Partner Program?

The ITLDC Partner Program allows our customers and community members to earn bonuses by referring new clients to ITLDC services.

Who can participate?

Almost anyone.

The Partner Program is open to all registered ITLDC users who use our services as regular customers or individual users.

Resellers are not included in the Partner Program - they have their own dedicated reseller terms and benefits, designed specifically for reselling ITLDC services.

If you're not sure which option fits you best, just reach out to us - we'll be happy to point you in the right direction.

How does it work?

1

Get Your Partner Code

Log in to the ITLDC self-service portal and receive your unique partner code

2

Share Your Link

Share links with your partner code on social media, blogs, or directly with colleagues

3

Earn Rewards

Get credited when visitors order and pay for services through your link

Share your link with your partner code:

https://itldc.com/blog/?partner=123

You can share this link:

  • Directly with a friend or colleague
  • On social networks
  • On your website, blog, or forum post
  • In online communities

More clicks - more orders - more rewards

When are rewards credited?

Partner rewards are processed on the 2nd day of each month.

Only services that have completed a full paid month are included in the calculation.

How can I use partner rewards?

By default, partner rewards can be used to:

  • Order new services
  • Renew existing services

Partner rewards are not paid out in cash by default.

Cash payouts - selected partners only

Cash payouts are available only for selected partners who consistently generate stable traffic and confirmed orders.

If you believe you qualify, please contact us by opening a support ticket to discuss joining the ITLDC selected partners program.

What is not allowed?

Abuse of the Partner Program is strictly prohibited.

This includes, but is not limited to:

  • Creating linked or duplicate accounts to receive rewards for your own services
  • Any form of fraud or artificial traffic generation
  • Attempting to bypass program rules or limitations

Important notes:

  • Services ordered through the Partner Program are not eligible for refunds by default
  • Accounts with a high level of complaints or abnormal activity are subject to manual review
  • In such cases, partner rewards may be suspended or canceled entirely

We actively monitor partner activity to keep the program fair for everyone.

Ready to start?

Log in to the ITLDC self-service portal, get your partner code, and start sharing.

If you have questions or want to discuss advanced partnership options - just open a ticket. We're always happy to talk.

Get Your Partner Code