Master Service Agreement

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This page provides an overview of the Master Service Agreement (MSA) between ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) and its customers.

The binding legal agreement is the full Master Service Agreement document available in PDF format.

This page is provided for convenience and informational purposes only.

1. What the MSA Is

The Master Service Agreement defines the legal relationship between ITLDC and any individual or legal entity that:

creates an account,

orders or uses ITLDC services,

makes a payment,

accesses ITLDC infrastructure or platforms.

By using ITLDC services, customers agree to be bound by the MSA.

2. Services Covered

The MSA applies to all services provided by ITLDC, including but not limited to:

virtual servers (VDS / VPS),

dedicated servers,

colocation and rack space,

networking and IP services,

backup, storage, and related infrastructure services,

all services ordered through the ITLDC customer portal.

3. Key Topics Covered in the MSA

The Master Service Agreement defines, among other things:

account creation and identity verification (KYC / KYB),

payment terms, fees, chargebacks, and refunds,

acceptable use and prohibited activities,

abuse handling and enforcement actions,

sanctions and export control compliance,

data protection and privacy responsibilities,

service suspension, termination, and data deletion,

liability limitations and warranty disclaimers,

governing law and jurisdiction.

Customers are encouraged to review the full agreement carefully.

4. Relationship to Other Policies

The MSA incorporates and works together with other ITLDC policies, including:

Acceptable Use Policy,

Abuse Reports Processing Policy,

Privacy & Data Security,

DMCA Procedures,

Law Enforcement Requests,

Cookie Policy.

In the event of a conflict, the Master Service Agreement prevails unless expressly stated otherwise.

ITLDC may amend the Master Service Agreement from time to time in accordance with its terms.

Updated versions become effective as described in the agreement. Continued use of ITLDC services after an update constitutes acceptance of the revised MSA.

6. Official and Binding Version

The official, legally binding version of the Master Service Agreement is available here:

→ Download Master Service Agreement (PDF)

If there is any inconsistency between this page and the PDF document, the PDF version controls.

Questions regarding the Master Service Agreement must be submitted through the official contact methods published on itldc.com.

Informal inquiries or messages sent via unrelated channels may not be processed.