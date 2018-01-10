New Data Center SG1.SIN — Singapore!

We are pleased to announce the launch of the new ITLDC location SG1.SIN in Singapore, the largest technological and financial metropolis in Asia. Our cloud SSD VDS is already accepting the first orders at this new site!

SG1.SIN has optimized connectivity for working with countries in Southeast Asia, India, China, and Australia — a growing region with a population of over 3 billion people! This means that placing resources in SG1.SIN will significantly reduce round-trip latency (RTT) and increase speed for users located in the Asia-Pacific region.

As usual, we offer the most versatile standard solutions in SG1.SIN, just like in our other locations. High-speed SSD VDS in SG1.SIN come with instant installation, unlimited traffic, powerful processors, and redundant solid-state drives are already available to our users.

We are offering discounts for ordering SSD VDS at this location! Register at my.itldc.com and use the coupon SINGAPORE to receive a permanent 40% discount on VDS of any configuration. The number of promotional services is limited, so we recommend acting quickly!

Join us!