New ITLDC Data Center: Miami, Florida!

We are continuously expanding our data center network and are excited to finally announce the launch of our third location in the United States – US3.MIA in Miami!

Choosing the location for our new data center was not difficult – we needed a site with excellent connectivity to Central and South America, a massive market with a population of 600 million people. Miami is the largest telecommunications hub providing backbone internet access to these regions. Additionally, there are high-speed communication lines to Europe (the transatlantic Columbus-III cable) and the largest internet hubs in the United States.

At US3.MIA, we are already offering our SSD VDS in all standard configurations with instant installation, unlimited internet access, and our professional support and 24/7 monitoring. Dedicated servers with NVMe drives based on Xeon E processors will be available at US3.MIA by the end of February to early March.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about discounts! Order new SSD VDS at US3.MIA and enter the coupon MIAMI-50OFF when placing your order to receive a special 50% discount on any SSD VDS plan at this location. The coupon is valid until January 31, 2020. Remember – for greater savings, it’s worth ordering virtual servers for a longer term – 3, 6, or 12 months!

Join us!