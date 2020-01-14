New ITLDC Data Center: Miami, Florida!

We are constantly expanding our network of data centers and are happy to officially announce the launch of the third location in the United States – US3.MIA in Miami, FL!

Choosing the location of our new data center was not difficult – we needed a site with excellent connectivity with the countries of Central and South America, a huge market with a population of 600 million people. Miami is the largest telecommunication hub that provides Internet backbone access to these regions. Additionally, there are high-speed lines of communication with Europe via the transatlantic cable Columbus-III and the largest Internet hubs in the United States.

At US3.MIA, we already offer our SSD VDS of all standard configurations with instant deployment, unlimited Internet access, and of course, our professional support and round-the-clock monitoring. Dedicated servers with NVMe drives will be available in US3.MIA in late February-early March.

Of course, we do not forget about discounts! Order new VDS SSD in US3.MIA and specify the coupon MIAMI-50OFF when registering for the service to receive a special 50% discount for any SSD VDS plan in this location. The coupon is valid until January 31, 2020. Don’t forget – for bigger savings it is worth ordering virtual servers for a long period – 3, 6, or 12 months!

Get connected!