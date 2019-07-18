Installing Google Chrome on VDS with Windows

You need to install the Google Chrome browser or another application on your new SSD VDS or dedicated server with Windows but are unable to do so? Let’s figure out the reasons together and make the necessary settings.

In Windows Server operating systems, there is a default restriction on access to websites that are not listed in the Trusted Sites list. This is why Internet Explorer on Windows cannot download the installation package.

Solution for Windows Server 2008 and 2008R2

Launch Server Manager. If it does not start automatically, click on Start and then select Server Manager. In the Security Information section, find the Configure IE ESC link on the right and click it. Disable IE Enhanced Security Configuration for users and administrators, then click OK. Restart Internet Explorer to proceed with the software installation.

Solution for Windows Server 2012

Launch Server Manager and select Local Server. Find the IE Enhanced Security Configuration option and navigate to it. Disable Enhanced Security Configuration (set both options to Off) and click OK to save the changes.

Note: After making these changes, the old settings with Enhanced Security Configuration enabled may still show. This does not affect Internet Explorer’s functionality. Refresh the display of current parameters by pressing F5 or by restarting Server Manager.

Once these settings are adjusted, you can install Google Chrome by going to https://www.google.com/chrome/ and following the installation prompts. The process takes only a couple of minutes, and then you can start using your familiar browser.

Happy working!