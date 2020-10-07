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Secret Sale on SSD VDS and Servers!

Take advantage of our secret sale on SSD VDS and powerful servers! Enjoy 50% discounts and amazing prices until October 20, 2020.

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SSD VDS server sale dedicated servers discounts promotion hosting deals

Secret Sale on SSD VDS and Servers!

Missing sales? You don’t have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday — purchase VDS or a powerful server at a great price right now! Attention — this is a secret sale, don’t tell anyone except your most trusted friends 🙂

The Most Important Thing — Discount Coupons:

  • VDS-SECRET-SALE50% discount on all SSD VDS, starting from EUR1.74 per month. The minimum order period is 1 month (3 months for SSD VDS 1G). Want to save even more? Place an order for a year, and savings of tens and hundreds of euros are guaranteed!

  • BARE-METAL-SALE — Special super price on popular dedicated server configurations in Europe: Xeon E3 4c/8t, 32GB ECC RAM, 2x2000Gb HDDEUR39.00

The codes for these special prices can be used until October 20, 2020. The number of promotional products is limited — hurry up!

P.S. Don’t forget to like ITLDC @ Facebook 🙂

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