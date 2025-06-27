No Piña Coladas Yet… We’ve Got Work to Do! 🏗️

While some people are already enjoying springtime beaches with fancy cocktails, guess where we are? Right - still at the datacenter, sleeves rolled up, coffee cups everywhere, network cables in hand.

Why? Because we’re getting ready to launch not one, but TWO brand new ITLDC locations! Yes, both of them are in beautiful, sunny European countries you’ve been asking about for a long time. (We see your emails. We read your requests. And yes – we listen 👀)

But… hold your horses. We won’t spoil the surprise just yet.

First, our heroic tech team will finish all deployments, fine-tune the hardware, test every fiber and every port, and of course, optimize everything that can be optimized – twice, just to be sure. Only then we’ll pull the curtain and officially open new locations for your NVMe VDS and dedicated servers.

Get ready. It’s coming very soon. (And don’t worry – piña coladas will come later. Right now we’re better at mixing VLANs than cocktails.) 🚀