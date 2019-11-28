We Accept Alipay!

Now, our SSD VDS, dedicated servers, hosting, SSL certificates and other services can be paid for using one of the most popular payment systems in the world - Alipay.

Currently, over 870 million people use Alipay, making it the most popular mobile payment tool worldwide and the second-largest electronic payment medium. For comparison, PayPal currently has only 288 million registered users.

Alipay is most commonly used in Asian countries - China, Hong Kong, Singapore. Now our users from this region can pay for our services even more easily, securely, and quickly - using their familiar payment system.

Join us!