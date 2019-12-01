CyberMonday — 50% Discount from Monday to Monday!

Usually, Saturday follows Friday, but after Black Friday, it’s time for Cyber Monday! Our fans know that we love to give discounts — that’s why our CyberMonday will last not just one day, but a whole week, until December 9th. Of course, this applies until the available number of the CYBERMONDAY2019 coupons is used up — so it’s worth hurrying!

On Cyber Monday, our prices for SSD VDS and dedicated servers on Xeon E3 processors drop exactly by half — the discount is 50%. But that’s not all — when ordering SSD VDS 2G and more powerful services, promotional prices will be guaranteed for 12 months, not just for the first billing period. This means now is the perfect time to move your project to a powerful SSD VDS or dedicated server, as this step won’t require large expenses and will allow for significant savings over the year.

To activate the 50% discount on CyberMonday for the lowest tariff SSD VDS 1G, you need to select a billing period of 1 year; for other services, this period can be anything from one month. Add your new servers to the cart, enter the coupon CYBERMONDAY2019 during checkout, and you’ll be able to start using them in just a few minutes!

Just a reminder — discounts cannot be combined, all sales are final, and you can view the list of data centers and check the main parameters on our special page. Also, pay attention to the coupon usage conditions, as they are very simple.

Save wisely. Join us!