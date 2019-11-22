Black Friday Starts Now!

We decided to not keep our users waiting and are starting a week of super discounts right now, from November 22 to November 29 inclusive! So, this year we have discounts up to 80% on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting. Let’s get started!

Hosting Discounts

We’ll begin with hosting, the most common service for hosting small, low-load websites. Choose the plan that interests you and for a 1-year order period, enter the promo code BF2019HOSTING, and 80% off is yours. We recommend this for small websites, personal blogs, and similar projects.

SSD VDS Offers

For SSD VDS, we have prepared two options for discounts:

For those who want to save more: Get a 60% discount on any SSD VDS plan (including the ISPManager panel) by using the promo code BF2019VDS-60OFF . Choosing a longer order period of 6 months or 1 year maximizes your savings.

on any SSD VDS plan (including the ISPManager panel) by using the promo code . Choosing a longer order period of 6 months or 1 year maximizes your savings. For those who prefer to save less: Use coupon code BF2019VDS-30OFF for prices that are 30% lower than usual, available for a whole year with any starting order period.

Dedicated Servers

Now let’s move on to dedicated servers.