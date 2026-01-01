Service Level Agreement

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This Service Level Agreement (“SLA”) defines the availability commitments provided by ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) for eligible infrastructure services.

This SLA applies only where explicitly stated and must be read together with the Master Service Agreement (“MSA”). In the event of any conflict, the MSA prevails.

1. Scope of This SLA

This SLA applies only to:

paid virtual servers (VDS / VPS),

paid dedicated servers.

This SLA does not apply to:

ITLDC websites,

customer portal, billing systems, or support systems,

third-party services or integrations,

free, trial, promotional, or suspended services.

By default, all eligible services include SLA Tier I, unless upgraded in writing.

2. SLA Tiers and Availability Targets

2.1 SLA Tier I (Default)

Availability target: 99.95%

Support availability: 24/7/365

Support channel: ticket system

Phone support: not included

2.2 SLA Tier II (Optional Upgrade)

Availability target: 99.99%

Support availability: 24/7/365

Support channel: ticket system

Phone support: not included

SLA Tier II is available upon request and subject to approval.

2.3 SLA Tier III (Optional Upgrade)

Availability target: 99.99%

Support availability: 24/7/365

Support channels: ticket system and phone

Priority handling and response

SLA Tier III is available upon request and subject to additional fees.

3. Definition of Availability

Availability under this SLA is defined as follows:

3.1 Virtual Servers (VDS / VPS)

Availability refers to the operational status of the cluster node on which the virtual machine is hosted.

3.2 Dedicated Servers

Availability refers to the operational status of critical hardware and rack infrastructure, including:

power delivery to at least one functional PDU feed,

environmental conditions within equipment vendor operating ranges.

ITLDC is not responsible for the internal software state of customer systems.

3.3 Colocation Services

Where ITLDC provides colocation services, SLA availability applies only to infrastructure and components under ITLDC’s direct control.

Demarcation Point

For colocation services, the demarcation point is defined as:

the Ethernet port provided by ITLDC on its network equipment at the colocation site.

ITLDC’s responsibility ends at this demarcation point.

Scope of Availability for Colocation

For colocation services, availability under this SLA refers to:

availability of power delivery to the customer rack or cabinet (as contracted),

availability of environmental conditions within datacenter operating ranges,

availability of ITLDC-managed network infrastructure up to the Ethernet port.

Customer Responsibility

The customer is solely responsible for:

all customer-owned hardware and equipment,

internal cabling within the rack or cabinet,

network interface cards (NICs), transceivers, and patch cables,

operating systems, firmware, and software,

configuration and maintenance of customer equipment,

issues occurring beyond the Ethernet demarcation point.

Failures or misconfigurations of customer equipment are not covered by this SLA.

Colocation Exclusions

This SLA does not apply to colocation outages caused by:

customer hardware failure,

incorrect cabling or optical modules,

unsupported or incompatible network equipment,

customer-initiated maintenance or shutdowns,

issues beyond the Ethernet demarcation point,

actions of third parties not under ITLDC’s control.

Network Availability for Colocation

ITLDC monitors its core network infrastructure.

If a customer experiences connectivity issues beyond the Ethernet port, such issues are outside the scope of this SLA and must be investigated by the customer.

4. Network Availability

ITLDC actively monitors its core network infrastructure.

This SLA does not guarantee end-to-end connectivity to each individual server.

If a customer experiences packet loss exceeding 1% between their service and the reference IP address of the location, the customer must notify ITLDC support and provide relevant technical data.

Network issues originating outside ITLDC’s direct control are excluded.

5. Exclusions and Limitations

This SLA does not apply to outages or unavailability caused by:

customer software, operating systems, or configurations,

customer-initiated actions or shutdowns,

denial-of-service (DoS / DDoS) attacks,

security incidents or malicious activity,

automatic or manual service suspension,

third-party networks or upstream providers,

force majeure events.

6. Maintenance Windows

This SLA does not apply during:

scheduled maintenance,

emergency maintenance required to protect infrastructure or services.

Maintenance may be announced in advance or, where not reasonably possible, after completion.

Short interruptions not exceeding 30 minutes may occur and are excluded from SLA calculations.

7. Outage Credits

7.1 Credit Calculation

Outage credits are calculated as:

three (3) times the duration of the confirmed SLA violation.

Credits are issued as internal account credit only and cannot be exchanged for cash or refunds.

7.2 Requesting Outage Credits

To request outage credits, the customer must:

open a support ticket within 24 hours of the SLA violation,

of the SLA violation, clearly describe the incident,

explicitly request SLA outage credits.

Failure to submit a request within this timeframe waives eligibility for credits.

7.3 Ineligible Events

Credits are not granted for:

issues outside ITLDC’s direct control,

excluded events listed in this SLA,

unverified or unsupported outage claims.

8. Relationship to Other Policies

This SLA operates together with:

Master Service Agreement,

Acceptable Use Policy,

Abuse Reports Processing Policy,

Privacy & Data Security.

Nothing in this SLA limits ITLDC’s right to suspend or terminate services under the MSA.

ITLDC may update this SLA from time to time.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the most recent revision. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the updated SLA.

10. Official and Binding Version

The current SLA summary is published on this page.

Where applicable, service-specific SLA terms may be provided separately.

Questions regarding SLA coverage or upgrades must be submitted through the official support channels published on itldc.com.