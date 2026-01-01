Privacy & Data Security

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This Privacy & Data Security policy explains how ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) processes, protects, and handles personal data in connection with our websites, customer portal, and infrastructure services.

This policy applies to itldc.com, my.itldc.com, and all services provided by ITLDC. It should be read together with the Master Service Agreement and other legal policies published on our website.

1. Scope and Purpose

We take privacy and data protection seriously and design our systems with security and minimal data exposure in mind.

This policy explains:

what personal data we process,

why and how we process it,

how we protect data,

what responsibilities customers retain,

what rights individuals have under applicable laws.

2. What Data We Process

Depending on the service and interaction, ITLDC may process the following categories of data:

account information (name, company name, email address),

billing and payment-related data (processed via third-party payment providers),

IP addresses and network metadata,

authentication and access logs,

communications submitted via the customer portal or support system,

compliance-related data (KYC/KYB information where required by law).

We do not intentionally collect unnecessary personal data.

3. Purpose of Processing

We process personal data only for legitimate and defined purposes, including:

providing and operating our services,

account creation and authentication,

billing and payment processing,

abuse prevention, security monitoring, and incident response,

compliance with legal, regulatory, and sanctions obligations,

responding to lawful requests from authorities,

customer support and service communication.

4. Legal Basis for Processing

Where applicable under GDPR, data is processed based on one or more of the following legal grounds:

performance of a contract,

compliance with legal obligations,

legitimate interests (such as security and fraud prevention),

consent, where explicitly required.

Under CCPA and similar regulations, ITLDC does not sell personal data.

5. Data Security Measures

ITLDC implements technical and organizational measures designed to protect data against unauthorized access, disclosure, loss, or misuse, including:

access control and authentication mechanisms,

network-level security and monitoring,

segregation of customer environments,

logging and audit trails,

secure deletion of data after service termination.

No system can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, but we continuously improve our security practices.

6. Customer Responsibilities

Customers are solely responsible for:

the security of systems and applications deployed on ITLDC infrastructure,

encryption of data at rest and in transit where required,

maintaining backups outside of ITLDC infrastructure,

access management, credentials, and application-level security,

compliance with data protection laws applicable to their own use cases.

ITLDC does not manage or audit customer application security.

7. Data Retention and Deletion

Personal data is retained only for as long as necessary to:

provide services,

meet contractual obligations,

comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

After service termination or deletion:

customer data may be permanently erased according to retention timelines,

backups are not guaranteed unless explicitly contracted,

deleted data cannot be restored.

8. Data Sharing and Third Parties

ITLDC may share limited data with trusted third parties only where necessary, such as:

payment processors,

datacenter operators and connectivity providers,

identity verification services,

legal and compliance authorities where required by law.

Third parties process data under their own privacy policies and contractual obligations.

9. International Data Transfers

Depending on service location and infrastructure, data may be processed in different jurisdictions.

Where required, ITLDC applies appropriate safeguards for international data transfers in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

10. Individual Rights

Where applicable under GDPR, CCPA, or similar laws, individuals may have the right to:

access their personal data,

request correction of inaccurate data,

request deletion of data where legally permissible,

object to or restrict certain processing activities.

Requests must be submitted through official support channels and may require identity verification.

11. Law Enforcement and Legal Requests

ITLDC may disclose personal data where required by:

valid court orders,

subpoenas or warrants,

legally binding requests from competent authorities.

We do not provide voluntary or informal access to customer data.

This policy may be updated to reflect:

changes in law or regulation,

security improvements,

operational or technical changes.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the latest revision. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the updated policy.

Privacy and data protection inquiries must be submitted using the official contact methods published on itldc.com.

Requests sent via informal channels may not be processed.