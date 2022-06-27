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Knowledgebase Remote Access & Management System Administration

Launching the VNC Console

This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.

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vnc vmmanager remote access console system administration

Launching the VNC Console

STEP 1: Select a service and go to VMmanager.

STEP 2: Find ••• on the right side of the interface.

STEP 3: Click on it to see the drop down menu.

STEP 4: Find VNC and click it.

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Knowledgebase Remote Access & Management System Administration