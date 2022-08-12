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Knowledgebase Account & Billing Ordering & Services

How to transfer your service to another user

Learn how to transfer your service to another user by creating a support ticket for a smooth transition.

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service transfer support ticket user management account transfer

How to Transfer Your Service to Another User

Transferring a service to another user can be executed through support. Follow these steps:

  1. Select the Service
    Choose the service you want to transfer.

  2. Create a Ticket
    Open a support ticket for the selected service.

    • In the Subject field, write “Transferring a service” or a similar message.
    • In the message text, include the email address of the receiver and any additional options if needed.

  3. Processing Time
    These requests are usually processed within 1 business day.

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Knowledgebase Account & Billing Ordering & Services