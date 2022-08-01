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Knowledgebase Ordering & Services

How to select location during the ordering process

This guide explains how to select a data center location during the ordering process on ITLDC.

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ordering data center location selection itldc products services guide

STEP 1:

Go to my.itldc.com and select your category in “Products/Services”. Then click the “Order” button.

STEP 2:

Then select a data centre location.

NOTE:

You can check our locations on itldc.com/en/support/looking-glass/.

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Knowledgebase Ordering & Services