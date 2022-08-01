How to Pay for a Service Using Account Balance

STEP 1: To pay from “account balance”, firstly you need to refill your balance.

STEP 2: Order a service and go to the shopping cart. Click the pay button.

NOTE: This example shows how to order a service; however, you can apply this instruction to ordering new IPs, renewing services, etc.

STEP 3: Select payment method - Personal account and click on the Select button.

STEP 4: Click on the Place an order button.