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How to install Google Chrome in Windows server

This guide provides step-by-step instructions to install Google Chrome on a Windows Server by disabling security settings and downloading the browser.

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windows google chrome installation server browser

System preparation

STEP 1: In Server Manager, go to Local Server settings.

Local Server Settings

STEP 2: Click on the IE Enhanced Security Configuration.

IE Enhanced Security Configuration

STEP 3: Click on the “Off” buttons to turn it off.

Turn off Security

Installation process

STEP 1: Click on the Start button.

Start Button

STEP 2: Open Internet Explorer.

Open Internet Explorer

STEP 3: In the search bar, type “Google Chrome” and click the official installation link.

Google Chrome Search

Official Download Link

STEP 4: Click on the download button.

Download Button

STEP 5: Allow the .exe file to run after the installation.

Allow .exe to Run

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Knowledgebase Getting Started Operating Systems